Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. 433,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,040. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

