American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

American Clean Resources Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of -0.25.

About American Clean Resources Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading

