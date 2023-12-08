Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $71.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $77.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

MU traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $74.96. 12,000,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,073,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,083 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

