Analyzing Skanska AB (publ) (SKSBF) & Its Rivals

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) is one of 138 public companies in the "Engineering & Construction" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skanska AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skanska AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Skanska AB (publ) Competitors 185 1637 3672 96 2.66

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Skanska AB (publ)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skanska AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Skanska AB (publ) Competitors -1.09% -3.06% 2.16%

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.96 Skanska AB (publ) Competitors $2.88 billion $100.13 million 323.67

Skanska AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skanska AB (publ). Skanska AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Skanska AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.5%. Skanska AB (publ) pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 44.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Skanska AB (publ) peers beat Skanska AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes. The Residential Development segment develops and sells residential projects, including single and multi-family housing. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and divests in commercial properties, including offices, logistics and other commercial warehouses, multifamily rental properties, and life-science. The Investment Properties segment owns and manages investment properties. It also produces asphalt, gravel, rock, concrete gravel, road construction materials, macadam, and concrete. In addition, the company engages in the construction and renovation of buildings; provision of infrastructure services, including operation, maintenance, and construction work; and rental of machines and equipment. Skanska AB (publ) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

