Andy Lombardo Acquires 2,150 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy Lombardo bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $16,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,128.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance
PESI stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
