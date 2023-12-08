Andy Lombardo Acquires 2,150 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESIGet Free Report) EVP Andy Lombardo bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $16,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,128.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

PESI stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.