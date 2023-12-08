Andy Lombardo Acquires 2,150 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy Lombardo bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $16,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,128.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PESI stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

