Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 0% Higher

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.46. 19,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 10,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLU. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,452,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Further Reading

