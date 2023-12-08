Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLUGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.46. 19,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 10,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLU. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,452,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.