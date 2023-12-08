Aquaron Acquisition (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 2,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 4,621.1% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

