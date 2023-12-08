Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Trading 11.7% Higher

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

