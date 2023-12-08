Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Trading 11.7% Higher

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.
About Argosy Minerals
Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argosy Minerals
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.