Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Trading Down 1.6%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 5,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Asante Gold Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16.
About Asante Gold
Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.
