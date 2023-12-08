Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Insider Sells $69,446.34 in Stock

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 437,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,437. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $112.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

