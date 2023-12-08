ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 7th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $696.56. The stock had a trading volume of 379,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $274.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

