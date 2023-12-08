Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 40,866 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
