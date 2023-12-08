Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 40,866 shares trading hands.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

Aspen Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Featured Stories

