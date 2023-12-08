ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.43 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,445.351 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.93837698 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,589,484.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.