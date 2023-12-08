Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:AURA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $333.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.26. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $47,073.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at $840,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $47,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $14,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,305,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,649,500 shares of company stock worth $14,696,565 and have sold 24,320 shares worth $225,243. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 296.5% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 1,163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 869,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the third quarter worth $161,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

