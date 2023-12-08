Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 118 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cummins by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 140,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

