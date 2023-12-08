Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.31. 290,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,887. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

