AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 400,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,680,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

