BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 94.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 96.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 452,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

Several brokerages have commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Profile

(Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.