Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $670.81

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 670.81 ($8.47) and traded as high as GBX 681 ($8.60). Baillie Gifford Japan shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.58), with a volume of 118,993 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Japan Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 670.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 723.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Baillie Gifford Japan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. Baillie Gifford Japan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Baillie Gifford Japan

In related news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 5,100 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($45,221.67). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

