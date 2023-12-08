Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8835 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,626. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 185.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.