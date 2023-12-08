BarnBridge (BOND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.38 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00008717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,910,262 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

