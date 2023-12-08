Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Get Belden alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Belden Stock Up 2.2 %

BDC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 175,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Belden by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Belden by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.