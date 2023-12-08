Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $277.89 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Beldex has a market cap of $277.89 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,370.91 or 0.05355751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00072074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00024430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,362,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,622,074 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

