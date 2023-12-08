Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Shares Down 0.6%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

