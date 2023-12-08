Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $16,048,344.30 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.