Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.87

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $12.10 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

