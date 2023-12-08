Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.99 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $172.99 million and $636,421.26 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00024365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,249.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00577902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00122000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.05763781 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $594,426.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.