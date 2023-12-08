BitShares Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and $301,142.44 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002356 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.