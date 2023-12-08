Bittensor (TAO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.63 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $340.82 or 0.00770703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $10.63 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,225,553 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,225,553. The last known price of Bittensor is 308.57399124 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,842,954.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

