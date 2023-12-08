BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $986.21 million and approximately $226.88 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002350 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000083 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $110,707,784.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

