BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $554.58

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.58 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.45). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.43), with a volume of 117,323 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £560.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,265.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 568.54.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

