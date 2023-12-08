Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.56 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $117.86 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,454,177 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

