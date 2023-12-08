BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Trading Down 0.4%

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 27.25 and last traded at 27.25. 66,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 94,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.37.
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of 26.31 and a 200-day moving average of 26.73.
