BNB Price Reaches $241.66 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $241.66 or 0.00547560 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $36.66 billion and $850.48 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,697,060 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,697,288.9607112. The last known price of BNB is 235.82928566 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1820 active market(s) with $856,399,448.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

