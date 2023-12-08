Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOWFF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

