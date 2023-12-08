Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.30

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$72.30 and last traded at C$72.01, with a volume of 154381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

