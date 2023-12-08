BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 99,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 188,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 268.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,502,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 448,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 255,986 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 802.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 198,682 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

