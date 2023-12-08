BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Down 3.3%

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.86). 545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.92).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.22. The company has a market cap of £29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

