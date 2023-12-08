Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Shares Up 0.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 5,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

