Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.28 and last traded at C$48.48. 1,769,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,726,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,624.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.50.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of C$32.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2980132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -1,266.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

