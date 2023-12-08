Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Michael Alan Farmer Sells 3,318 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.72. 1,231,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.