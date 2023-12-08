C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

