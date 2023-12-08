Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.30

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $9.70. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 385,196 shares.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 49.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

