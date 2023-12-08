Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.30

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $9.70. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 385,196 shares.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.