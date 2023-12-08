Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.31-$9.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.44 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.14.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

