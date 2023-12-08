Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $20.31 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $20.31 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 49.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.17 or 0.05336086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,424,942,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,318,316,363 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.