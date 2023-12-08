Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Trading Down 2.1%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 124,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 329,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Castellum Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

