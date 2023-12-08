CEEK VR Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.08 million and $3.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,276.71 or 1.00018668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003432 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05137722 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,793,898.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

