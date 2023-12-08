Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cencora were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Performance
COR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 295,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $205.83.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
