ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

ChargePoint Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,755,387 shares of company stock worth $15,708,577 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.