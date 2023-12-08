Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 32,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 90,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

